CPL opens Kimbe pharmacy

Located at Hamamas Plaza, the new outlet complements the existing outlet in Kimbe township, offering more convenience to customers seeking quality and affordable healthcare and wellbeing retail services.

The opening ceremony, led by Navin Raju, CEO of CPL and attended by WNB Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, and Dr. Joseph Nali, CEO of the WNB Provincial Health Authority, included a traditional singsing group and enthusiastic CPL staff.

Mr Raju expressed CPL's commitment to providing accessible health and beauty services to the people of Kimbe, while also exploring opportunities with local SMEs and farmers to sell popular West New Britain Taro at the Stop & Shop supermarket in Port Moresby.

Governor Muthuvel welcomed the investment and expressed gratitude for the confidence CPL Group had shown in placing a second shop in the town.

With the opening of City Pharmacy Kimbe 2, the total number of branches in the New Guinea Islands region now stands at seven, including outlets in Lorengau, Kavieng