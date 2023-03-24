CPL expands in health access

The third City Pharmacy branch in the Morobean Capital, this new addition is located conveniently in the busy suburb of Eriku alongside existing branches in Top Town and Market.

The opening of this new branch reinforces CPL's commitment to providing affordable and high-quality healthcare and retail services to the people of Morobe and Papua New Guinea.

The grand opening of City Pharmacy Eriku was marked by a traditional singsing group led by CPL founder Sir Mahesh Patel, Morobe Provincial Health Authority (PHA) Chairman David Wissink, and CPL staff.

Sir Mahesh emphasized the need for more accessible healthcare services in PNG in his opening speech, pointing out that for every 4,000 people in Australia, there is one pharmacy, whereas in PNG, there is only one pharmacy for every 70,000 people.

Mr. Wissink congratulated City Pharmacy on behalf of the Morobe PHA for their commitment to improving healthcare in the region.

With the addition of City Pharmacy Eriku, there are now eight CPL branches in the Momase region, including three in Lae, two in Madang, and one each in Vanimo, Wewak, and Maprik. Customers at the new branch will be able to enroll in and use Real Rewards Plus, CPL's customer loyalty program.