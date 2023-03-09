CPL, Boss Crew launch product

Owner of Boss Crew Range Company, Meriba Mae Igara, stated that this initiative was a way of connecting children and families by providing them with toys that are not only enjoyable but also educational.

The new line of Boss Crew PNG Moro Adventures plush toys was designed by Meriba Mae Igara, and her creative vision has resulted in these stunning products, which are now available in all CPL Shops, Stop N Shop supermarkets in Port Moresby, and Prouds shops.

CPL Group CEO Navin Raju expressed his happiness in making this announcement at CPL’s Harbor City branch.

CPL and Boss Crew PNG’s primary objective with this project is to celebrate and promote the beauty and diversity of PNG's animals.

Mr Raju said that CPL plans to expand this initiative beyond PNG borders and into the international market. He also urged the young PNG generation and their families to support Meriba and make these products into national and international icons.

In her remarks, Meriba Igara expressed her gratitude to the CPL Group team and Mr Raju's leadership in making her vision possible.

She hopes that this initiative will help raise awareness and educate people on the endangered status of these animals. One kina from each toy sold goes to the Tinkela Conservation Alliance, which helps protect many of the animals designed by Meriba and her team.