COVID-19 affecting Pacific Economies

This is so as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on businesses in the Pacific, especially those dependent on tourism.

This is according to BSP Quarter 1 Pacific Economic & Market Insight report. The report also stated the cumulative output loss over 2020- 2022, estimated to be around 10 pe cent of the 2019 level, due to the collapse in global tourism and travel.

The recovery for Pacific Island nations depends on both the effectiveness of both vaccine rollouts and policy support.

Small island nations like Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands economic growth will enter into recession in 2021, while the Fiji and Solomon Islands economies are projected to gradually grow by 5.0 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Vanuatu is projected to have an increase in economy to 3.2 per cent in 2021, a 12.4 per cent increase from 2020 due to increased fiscal spending on infrastructure.

2021 also saw BSP Vanuatu, as part of the BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP), launch a significant upgrade of its banking system to a new Core Banking System- FLEXCUBE in April, 2021.

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming said the new Oracle FLEXCUBE system would enable the bank to push forward with its digital banking initiatives that drives an efficient way of banking. The new system will make everyday banking a lot easier and convenient for businesses and people.

“The economic outlook depends not just on the outcome of the battle between the virus and vaccines. It also hinges on how effectively economic policies and financial systems is arrayed under high uncertainty which can also limit lasting damage and adjust to new normal,” said Mr Fleming.

“As a leading financial institution in the South Pacific, we are building blocks to improve performance in future years, ease hardships and support our people in these challenging times,” he added.