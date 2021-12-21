Corporation Creates Partnership

Jiwaka Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Paul Tumun said the Jiwaka Produce Minj Buying Point building is not to interfere with existing businesses, but to venture into new businesses.

He said under its policy the JDC has forged the relationship with the Christian Leaders College to roll out agricultural projects like the rice project and they are negotiating with other customers as well.

“Our negotiations with the Innovative Agro Industries (IAI) came good early. IAI is a successful company that is also addressing some of the Government’s agenda in the country and cutting down on imports of agricultural products, while producing locally. They’re also creating markets for farmers around PNG,” Mr Tumun said.

He said one of the thing that was lacking in the province was markets for farmers. The farmers look for market in Mt. Hagen, where they sell to companies and the remaining is taken to Goroka, Lae and shipped to Port Moresby.

“We have agreed with IAI that we got to address the market issues for fresh produce in the province. Jiwaka Development owns 73 percent of the new company and Innovative Agro owns 27 percent.

“It’s a joint venture between IAI and JDC so we gave birth to a new company called Jiwaka Agro Industries Corporation Limited,” Mr Tumun said.

He added that JDC has also contracted the expertise of the IAI to manage the project because they wanted things to be done properly.

To strengthen their partnership, Jiwaka Provincial Government also transferred the building which is worth K350,000 to the IAI to establish their operation base for the new Jiwaka Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. They have already started buying citrus products and will soon be buying bulb onions as well.

Jiwaka Province has about 3000 citrus farmers, which is a viable number to provide the quantity required for a good agro business.