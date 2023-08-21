Corporate initiatives combat violence, drive prosperity

Over two years, the collaboration assessed how corporate responses impact employee well-being, culminating in a game-changing report.

Research focusing on three major PNG companies revealed a remarkable decline in violence experienced by women over their lifetimes and the past year.

Notably, women in management positions remained an exception, shedding light on a need for tailored approaches.

The report signalled a significant shift in attitudes, particularly among men, away from violence acceptance and toward appreciating corporate support systems, sparking hope for broader societal change.

Supported by Australia and New Zealand through the PNG Partnership, IFC's drive to empower the private sector aims for sustainable growth and shared prosperity in PNG.

Australia's Ambassador for Gender Equality, Stephanie Copus Campbell, commended the private sector's role and called on businesses to embrace the study's recommendations.

The alliance between IFC, BCFW, and the governments of Australia and New Zealand illustrates how corporate action against violence bolsters both employee welfare and financial performance, painting a promising future for Papua New Guinea.