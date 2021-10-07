Cooperatives Set For SME Roles

Earlier this week, the Office of Trade and Commerce Industry in partnership with the office of Talasea district presented more than 30 certificates to the farmers.

More than 50 percent of the cooperative societies are focused on cocoa, while the other half are facilitating taro, fish, poultry and forestry.

Member for Talasea, Francis Galia Maneke urged them to be committed and deliver the Corporative Society successfully.

"Corporative Society is a business and needs full commitment to make it successful. You cannot leave the Cooperative Society and roam around as you wish. Guard it well and it will benefit you and your children in the long run," Mr Maneke told the people.

He urged them to be role models to other SMEs in the province and provide job opportunities for others.

Provincial division of commerce and trade representative, John Tikot reiterated that the cooperative societies cannot do anything without being registered and being certified was a bonus for them.

"Before doing anything, we must register first and the certificates will make it easier for you to work with other cooperative societies and organisations.”