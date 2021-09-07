Controller meets with Lae private sector

Controller Manning was in PNG’s industrial hub following a number of protests by workers over the “No jab, no job” policy.

Mainland Holdings Ltd, Lae International Hotel and students from the PNG University of Technology have taken a stand against the “No jab, no job” policy which has resulted in the forced resignation of ordinary citizens.

In an effort to address this legal and ethical issue, Prime Minister James Marape directed Manning to gather information on the situation.

Manning met with the Lae Chamber of Commerce and representatives from business houses. He was accompanied by deputy pandemic controller, Dr Daoni Esorom, and member of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee, Professor John Vince.

At the gathering, employers voiced their concern at keeping their workplaces safe, with some of them taking the hardline stance of terminating Papua New Guineans who refused to get vaccinated.

They believed it was the way forward in protecting PNG and bringing business back into the country.

Controller Manning, however, responded that the Government maintains that vaccination is optional.

“Should the situation change in the future then that’ll be something for the Government to discuss and decide on,” he stated. “We will continue to work with the chambers of commerce around the country to see how best we can manage their expectations as well as the expectations of our people.”

He further said the ‘no jab, no job’ policy has to go through the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations first if companies wish to enforce it.

The Controller has advised that those citizens affected by the policy have the full protection of the law and should utilise all necessary avenues to seek redress.