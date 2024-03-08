Constantinou Group celebrate 50th Hiri Moale Festival as Gold Sponsor

This year marks a significant milestone as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, proudly supported by the Constantinou Group of Companies, serving as the Gold Sponsor with a generous sponsorship of K100,000.00.

Founded in the late 1950s in Port Moresby, PNG, the Constantinou Group is a privately owned and operated family business spanning three generations, with diverse investments across the Pacific Region.

The group's historical involvement in various ventures underscores their active commitment to regional development, focusing on nurturing family values that are integral to their organizational ethos.

George Constantinou, the Group Chairman and Governing Director emphasizes the importance of reinforcing familial principles within the business, ensuring that these values remain at the core of the organizational structure.

The festival will take place from the 22nd to the 24th of March, 2024.

Festivities include the Sponsors' Night and the 2nd Hanenamo Judging at the Apec Haus on the 22nd of March, followed by the Vanagi Heau Helulu, Asi Asi Race, and the arrival of the Hiri Lagatoi on the 23rd. The festival concludes on Sunday, the 24th of March, with the crowning of Miss Hiri Hanenamo, accompanied by captivating cultural performances, culminating in a celebration of heritage and tradition.