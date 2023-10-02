Connecting PNG Enterprises

This was done through a business event held at the Grand Papua Hotel recently, which served as a platform for visiting representatives from the U.S. Department of Commerce to engage with local businesses, deliberating on avenues to enhance collaboration and explore new prospects.

Addressing the gathering, Steve Knode, the Visiting Regional Senior Commercial Officer, emphasized the U.S. Commercial Service's overarching goal: to nurture and strengthen commercial partnerships that drive economic growth and foster increased engagement between the United States and PNG.

The U.S. Commercial Service, represented in Port Moresby and supported by additional staff across the region, provides a range of services to facilitate these collaborations. Noteworthy among them is the Advocacy Center, which aids in identifying potential commercial partnerships within the U.S. market.

Furthermore, the SelectUSA program, another initiative by the U.S. Commercial Service, supports delegations of business professionals keen on entering or investing in the U.S. market by facilitating their participation in trade shows across the U.S.

As the U.S. Commercial Service actively works to bridge connections and facilitate dialogue between the U.S and PNG, its presence in Port Moresby stands as a testament to the commitment to fostering enduring economic relationships.