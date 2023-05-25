Connecting with Palau

Led by Acting CEO Gary Seddon, both parties discussed the potential for further opportunities to promote the sector, generate interest, and increase passenger volumes.

They emphasized the significance of connecting Pacific Islands to boost trade and tourism, which would strengthen Air Niugini's position as a regional airline.

This would support the "sixth freedom traffic," allowing scheduled international air services to move traffic between the carrier's home state and the destination.

Mr. Seddon expressed enthusiasm, stating, "This is a fantastic opportunity for Air Niugini to participate in an invaluable initiative connecting people across the Pacific. We are honored to have had the chance to share Air Niugini's future plans with the President and his delegation."

He also mentioned that this initiative would be supported by Air Niugini's fleet replacement program.

The PNG-Palau sector receives support from the Australian Government, which aims to promote regional connectivity.

Air Niugini initiated flights between PNG and Palau in February this year, with weekly flights operating every Tuesday from Brisbane via Port Moresby and Koror.

President Whipps Jr and his delegation were in Port Moresby for the India Pacific Islands Co-operation Forum, which concluded on Monday.