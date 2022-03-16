Company Granted Environment Permit

The Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), recently presented a local SME business in the waste and environmental services sector operating in PNG, with a Level 3 Environment Permit (EPL-485).

This is the first of its kind, a Papua New Guinean waste management company has been issued a level 3 permit. L3 environment permits are applied where the greatest level of environment and social protection are necessary and they are granted to the large corporates within the oil, gas and mining industries.

TWM’s environment permit has more than 127 conditions, reflective of the highest levels of scrutiny to be applied by CEPA, as the Regulator on Environment Protection.

Established in 2011, TWM Group has been operating under a Level 2 (L2) Environment Permit administered by CEPA.

The company has grown its core business in Waste Management and is now delivering other integrated technical services including Industrial Services, Environmental Advisory Services, Renewables and Skilled work force services (Training and placements) all of which have contributed toward the development of TWM’s Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) in Central Province.

With a greater range of services, TWM Group acknowledged the further responsibilities to both the environment and community; therefore, a L3 Environment Permit was essential to meet these corporate obligations.

The L3 Environment Permit defines a suite of control measures intended to avoid or minimize potential harm of environment. It prescribes many commitments that TWM must meet for monitoring and measurement of environment aspects i.e., air, water, noise, dust and it stipulates a stringent record-keeping reporting requirement to CEPA.

TWM Group Managing Director, Kori Chan said the recently granted L3 Environment Permit will allow the business to construct and safely operate their Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) to world-class standards.

He added that the permit issuance is the culmination of a year’s worth of environment and social studies to develop the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and significant financial investments in understanding the existing conditions, establishing facilities and controls to safeguard the environment beyond the projected 25 plus years of operation.