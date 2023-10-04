Community Service Ports Costly

However the Officer-In-Charge of PNG Ports Ian Hayden-Smart says that it is important that all our ports remain operational and continue to facilitate trade throughout the country,

“PNG Ports owns and manages 15 of the declared maritime ports in the country,” said Hayden-Smart.

“However, only three make money while 12 or 80% of the ports – Aitape, Vanimo, Wewak, Alotau, Madang, Daru, Oro Bay, Buka, Kieta, Rabaul, Kavieng and Lorengau – do not generate sufficient income and are run as part of the company’s community service obligation,” he said.

“Last year (2022), a total of K32mil was allocated for these 12 ports, to meet the operational and capital expenditure costs, and ensure they remain open as community service ports. This year, the amount has increased.”

He added, “To address this, PNG Ports will be upgrading a number of ports into fit-for-purpose port facilities to meet local demand and generate revenue, and ensure goods continue to flow in and out of the provinces.”

“Ports are the lifeline of the national economy and the multi-million kina investments by PNG Ports are critical.”

“Funding for the upgrade of these ports is from the grant component of the blended financial package of K1.5 billion given by the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) as part of a bi-lateral sovereign loan between the Australian and PNG Government’s and PNG Ports.”

Hayden-Smart was speaking during the 2023 Developing Sustainable Resilient Infrastructure in the Blue Pacific Conference in Brisbane, last week.

The conference was attended by political and business representatives from all 16 Pacific Islands Forum countries as well as Australia, New Zealand, United States, Japan, France and other bilateral partners and multi-lateral development agencies like ADB, World Bank and the UNDP to discuss the delivery of sustainable and resilient infrastructure projects.