Coffee Industry super

signalling the start of a partnership intended to promote the savings culture to participants within the coffee industry in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

This MoU now enables the country’s leading superannuation provider and the nation’s lead coffee agency to work together to allow more people in the industry to save for retirement.

CIC GM Industry Operations CIC General Manager Industry Operations Steven Tumae welcomed this MoU as an important step to financially empowering coffee farmers in PNG.

The CIC team has been collaborating with the nasfund team in the Highlands Region to coordinate awareness to farmers. The first awareness was conducted in May 2022 at the Makia Community Development Corporative in Eastern Highlands. It was a huge success.

Nasfund Executive Officer to the CEO Judah Waffi, was present at the signing and said that Nasfund will also be providing Financial Literacy education to coffee farmers to develop a savings culture.