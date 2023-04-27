Coffee cooperative society launched

Governor for Madang Ramsey Pariwa, officially launched the Anan Coffee Cooperative Society last Friday, April 21 and also committed PGK80,000 to the ACCS.

He also committed to fund the maintenance of the Dusin airstrip which is the lifeline of the rural people.

This is a first-ever venture by rural farmers in this remote part of Madang and the governor’s visit was described by the locals as the first-ever by any governor of the province.

Since the area is mostly accessible by air transport, Governor Pariwa and his delegation travelled by road to Goroka in Eastern Highlands to get on the North Coast Aviation aircraft to reach Dusin airstrip.

Anan Coffee already has a track record in downstream processing as they had made the first successful export of its Kalibobo Delights Coffee brand to Seoul in Korea last year.

Chairman of ACCS, Jerry Amajeng acknowledged the governor for making the trip to the remote location in Middle Ramu district which shares borders with Jiwaka Province.

Amajeng said having the Governor at Kovon was to sign the instruments in front of the remote people, the first downstream processing of their produce prior to export of their coffee to South Korea.

He also acknowledged the rest of the delegation from Madang and Eastern Highlands province, including Commerce Division officers, Coffee Industry Corporation officers and reps from the coffee exporters and quality controllers.

Anan Coffee Cooperative Society was formed in 2014 with seven clan groups and 15 cluster groups.

Governor Pariwa thanked everyone who had assisted the farmers of Kovon in setting up the Anan Coffee Cooperative Society and the eventual export of their coffee to the market in Korea.

Pariwa said the gathering at Dusin in Kovon LLG is important and historical and displays the real meaning of agriculture in motion to develop PNG.

He said it is Madang Provincial Government’s policy to do downstream processing of all agriculture produce locally and he intends to have facilities established in Madang to assist in this area.

In terms of connectivity, Governor Pariwa said he is also working with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government to complete a missing link for road connection to assist rural people of the two provinces, and the Madang-Baiyer road project to link the remote Middle-Ramu and Jiwaka provinces.

Roadwork has already commenced on the Trans-Gogol section in Madang province for this project.