Cocoa Initiative Applauded

Chief executive officer of the PNG Cocoa Board, Boto Gaupu, said this is why they have thrown their support behind the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture’s cocoa initiative.

While waiting for the Wafi-Golpu mine to commence operation, the WGJV started working with Lower Watut cocoa cooperatives and other partners in 2010 to empower the over 1,000 cocoa growing families in the project area.

“We would like to see cocoa take centre stage,” stated Gaupu.

“When Bougainville closed down, Misima closed down, Wau-Bulolo – in the past they extracted gold – went away, now we are left high and dry. So I think the company is doing the right thing by investing in sustainable activities before the actual mine starts.

“You’ve seen the slogan of the company, ‘Mining chocolate’. We would like to mine chocolate before the actual gold and copper mine starts.

“When the mine is gone, we would have already built sustainable community activities.

“At the same time, not everybody will be employed in the mine. So agriculture is where you can channel the benefits of this mining activity to benefit the local landowners.”