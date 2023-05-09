Cocoa farmers call on MPG

A councillor in Salamaua LLG’s ward 17, in the Huon Gulf district, issued their plea once again during a recent meet with the Cocoa Board of PNG in Lae.

Morobe Province used to be ranked fifth in terms of cocoa production in the country.

However, in 2021, the province displaced Madang and occupied the fourth spot, with the potential to overtake third-placed East New Britain, second-placed East Sepik and even the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, which is currently in the lead cocoa producer in PNG.

From within the 10 districts of Morobe, Markham is the leading cocoa district followed by Huon Gulf.

Salamaua LLG’s ward 17 councillor, Mathias Geoctau, outlined that they have been calling for support from the district and provincial government for years.

Addressing the Morobe program advisor for agriculture, Ken Elonanga, Geoctau said Salamaua, which is in Huon Gulf district, has turned its attention to cocoa farming, and would appreciate its government’s support.

“My point is, partnership in this industry, which we tried to push last year but were not successful,” said Geoctau.

“But it’s good that the boss of agriculture in Morobe Province is here with us, we, the cocoa growers, now place our appeal in your hands, and to the manager of cocoa board here. We need both of you to take our concerns to the provincial government and make it happen.

“A lot of money from Morobe’s budget is thrown everywhere, and even corruption happens.”

The councillor said Wafi-Golpu has been assisting them, and in December 2022, the people of Wabubu received their cooperative licence and a cocoa solar combination drier.

“Now I want, as of today, we go back to the office, I ask both of you, do a recommendation to the provincial government and include cocoa growers in the province’s annual budget.”

Meantime, when asked why his office has not been assisting farmers in the province, Elonanga said the provincial agriculture division misses out on funding allocations every year.