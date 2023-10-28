Cocoa board hosts Gulf team

Cocoa Board national manager for extension, Charles Koel, said they have signed a number of agreements with districts and provinces to provide support and deliver extension programs to those centres and their farmer groups.

This week, Cocoa Board is hosting a delegation from the Gulf Provincial Government and its administration with a number of lead cocoa farmers.

The Gulf provincial team also revised a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that was established in 2018 with the Cocoa Board of PNG, but was not progressed until it expired.

Koel said they have renewed the agreement this year, to help the province implement directions from the national government, for the agriculture industry.

“Part of this MoA is to build the capacity of farmers and government officers so that they can impart the right information and technology to farmers in Gulf Province,” he stated.

“The Gulf Provincial Government has allocated K200,000, which has been initially used to fund this trip.”

He further said this poses a challenge for East New Britain Province, given other provinces are coming over to seek information on reviving their cocoa farms.

“You can go into other crops, but I encourage people to continue to plant cocoa so that we can increase our production again in the province,” he said.

Gulf Acting Provincial Advisor for the Division of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL), Eddie Ori, said: “The four lead farmers that also came will assist our DAL officers to take the lead in their respective areas. So, we are here to get our farmers and officers well equipped with information and skills that are required to implement cocoa development in the province, as per the government’s initiative.”

He said they hope to have a sistership arrangement in place with East New Britain Province, to enable their farmers and DAL officers to come to the province to enhance their skills.