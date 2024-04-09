Coca Cola nurturing tomorrow's leaders

For Shiloh, Caleb, Edward, and Kirelle, being part of the 2023-2024 cohort has been nothing short of a transformation. Selected from a pool of top-tier tertiary students, they embarked on a three-month journey, delving into the heart of CCEP PNG's operations in Lae and Port Moresby.

Shiloh, a graduate of Applied Physics from PNG University of Technology, was drawn to CCEP's esteemed reputation. "Working with brilliant people," he said, encapsulating his experience at CCEP.

For Caleb, also from PNG University of Technology, the allure lay in practical learning and collaboration.

"Having the opportunity to collaborate closely with industry professionals has been my 'Only at CCEP moment'," he expressed, his diligence shining through each task.

Edward, pursuing Mechanical Engineering, found himself immersed in a global landscape at CCEP.

"Being part of a globally established company," he remarked, describing his standout experience.

Meanwhile, Kirelle, with a background in Humanities from Pacific Adventist University, saw CCEP’s internship program as a platform for growth.

"An opportunity for me to grow and learn," she noted, emphasizing the significance of CCEP's growth parallel to her own.

Their journeys, though diverse in disciplines, converged on one theme - growth. From hands-on experiences to insightful town hall sessions, each intern found themselves enriched by the breadth of opportunities at CCEP PNG.

As they bid farewell to their internship, they carry with them not just technical skills, but a profound understanding of teamwork, innovation, and the spirit of Coca-Cola.

CCEP PNG will continue its commitment to nurturing young talents, as these interns stand as a testament to the program's success, poised to become the leaders of tomorrow.