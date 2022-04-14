Civil Society Play Vital Role

She said the American companies operating in PNG have contributed to the economy and have created jobs, brought training and importantly, imported American workplace values such as equal opportunity and safe working conditions.

“America’s partnership with the private sector to end corruption and promote transparency and accountability makes Papua New Guinea successful, resilient, and prosperous not just for the bottom line or today, but for generations to come.

“We will defeat corruption by implementing sound reforms consistent with international anticorruption commitments. Developing transparent accountable institutions, and empowering citizens, journalists, and civil society organizations to help defeat this global threat to security and democracy.”

Ambassador Mckee said she’s proud to say that thousands of U.S. companies operating in the Indo-Pacific uphold a commitment to corporate responsibility and bring their spirit of innovation and entrepreneurialism to the region.

“Which is why I’m proud that American companies came together to work with the U.S. Embassy to build a strong foundation for future partnership by establishing an American Chamber of Commerce, or AmCham, for Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu,” added the Ambassador.

The Ambassador said the Chamber would enable meaningful civic participation of its members and facilitate trade and investment between these island nations and the United States.

U.S. Embassy Port Moresby and key founding members officially kicked-off the creation of a local AmCham chapter on October 27. Key founding members adopted a board and the name ‘the American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea’ or ‘AmCham Coral Sea’ as the identity.

The AmCham will deepen the trade and investment relationship between the United States and Pacific Islands by providing information and trade connections to members.

“The AmCham will also act as a platform to advance women’s and marginalized communities’ economic empowerment by actively recruiting women and minority-owned businesses and advocating for their rights and protections across the three countries.

“The AmCham will officially launch in the coming months, and I couldn’t be more proud of that accomplishment,” said the Ambassador.