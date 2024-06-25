China Ready Roadshow Successful

Twenty-one organizations, including government agencies and tourism operators, participated in the roadshow, which spanned cities like Shenzhen and Guangzhou from June 17 to June 23.

Key stakeholders such as PNGTPA, NCDC, and Air Niugini Hong Kong GSA showcased PNG's scenic beauty and cultural richness to over 117 Chinese agents and wholesalers.

The event kicked off with presentations by TPA's Marketing and Promotions executive manager, Joel Keimelo, and TPA's videographer, John Vaii, highlighting PNG's unique attractions. Cultural tours enriched the experience, fostering stronger ties between PNG and Chinese tourism sectors.

China Travel Online CEO, Dr. Marcus Lee, facilitator of the China Ready program, praised the initiative's strategic execution and emphasized its pivotal role in positioning PNG as a welcoming destination for Chinese tourists.

"The China Ready Roadshow has laid a solid foundation for future collaborations," noted Dr. Lee.

Keimelo underlined the roadshow's impact, stating, "This initiative not only enhances PNG's visibility but also sets the stage for sustainable tourism growth." He emphasized ongoing efforts to address logistical challenges and tailor services to meet Chinese tourists' preferences.

Eric Mossman, TPA's CEO, outlined plans for a comprehensive China Digital Marketing Plan and the potential establishment of a dedicated TPA China Office to sustain momentum. He also announced the upcoming PNG-CHINA Tourism Year 2025, marking a milestone in bilateral tourism cooperation.

With strategic initiatives in place, PNG is poised to welcome an influx of Chinese visitors, marking a new chapter in its tourism landscape.