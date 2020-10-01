Changes in PNG Air

Lamur was appointed as a director of the company on 19 June 2018 and he was elected as the chairman of the company’s board of directors.

The board expressed their sincere gratitude to Lamur for his dedication and hard work to PNG Air.

The board has met and appointed Augustine Mano as an interim chairman until further announcement is made.

Mano has been the longest serving PNG board member since 17 March 2010.

Anthony Pereira has now been confirmed as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective immediately from 29 of September. Pereira will continue in the role as chief financial officer (CFO) until a permanent appointment is made.

Pereira joined the company as CFO on 10 December 2019 and was appointed as the acting CEO of PNG Air Limited on 8 May 2020.

Pereira has over 30 years in senior management experience in multiple industries such as aviation, travel and hospitality throughout different parts of the world. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance and a Master of Business Degree in Accounting from Monash University Melbourne.

He is a CPA Australia and CPA Papua New Guinea in addition to Fellowships of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia) and the Institute of Public Accountants (Australia).