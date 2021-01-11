Changes to Aust travel requirements

In a statement, Air Niugini said: “All passengers travelling to Australia will at some point be required to provide evidence of a negative PCR test at time of check-in.

“At present, this is not yet a requirement but the Australian government will advise when this will come into effect, and Air Niugini will provide this information as soon as we are notified.

“These PCR tests can be completed in Port Moresby at PIH and St John for a fee with results provided quickly. It is probable there are also other service providers in PNG also able to do these PCR tests for passengers to Australia as well. Other types of test such as the rapid (or Gen-X test) are not acceptable.

“The Australian government has also mandated that all passengers must wear a mask on all flights to Australia. Failure to comply comes with significant penalties.

“Air Niugini will continue to operate the five flights per week to Brisbane and the Monday flight to Cairns. However, these new restrictions also include very significant reductions in the number of passengers allowed to be uplifted to Australia.

“Consequently, based on the number of passengers already booked, Air Niugini has had to close all the Port Moresby to Brisbane and Cairns flights for any additional sales from 15th January out to 15th February.”