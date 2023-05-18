CEPA meets with Lae private sector

CEPA’s scientific officer, Shirley Mole, said due to the lack of publicity in relation to their environment permitting system, they have initiated a partnership with the Lae City Authority, Morobe Provincial Administration and Lae Chamber of Commerce.

“The giveaway presentation for today was on the permitting system itself as well as the World Environment Day for 2023,” said Mole.

“The World Environment Day that we are planning to host in Morobe, Lae City, we are still in collaboration with our stakeholders and we are trying to come up with a program to mitigate plastic waste in Lae.

“We know plastic is an issue now in the industrial sectors. We are trying our best to promote the theme ‘Solutions to plastic pollution’.”

Set for June 5th, CEPA and its partners, including the business community, are planning a citywide celebration that will focus on the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

On the other hand, CEPA officials were questioned on why they do not have an office in Lae, despite it being PNG’s industrial hub.

They were also asked to clarify on the types of accounts that are used when businesses are paying for environment or site permits, or even inspection fees.

CEPA renewable acting director, Brendan Trawen, explained that while they have an operational and a recurrent account, some companies make other arrangements with them, especially if they are providing accommodation or vehicles to assist CEPA officials.

CEPA stressed that operational fees are negotiable and are paid to their operational account unless companies wish to facilitate the process on ground themselves, and make other arrangements with CEPA.

As for representation in Lae, for now, CEPA is liaising with the Morobe Provincial Administration’s economic sector division. Hence, concerns or complaints can be channeled through the office of the Deputy Provincial Administrator – Economic Sector, Robin Kiki, or even the Lae City Authority.