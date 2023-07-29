Central farmers in rubber tapping training

Galley Reach Ltd was lauded for providing trainers, giving access to plantation and factory and logistics and refreshments for the farmers.

A field demonstration was done, followed by a visit to the rubber factory and laboratory to see what happens to the rubber.

The Central Traffic Police for transport and security support, Collin Lama Geno, and Stanley Leahy of Zenag Chicken distributed 400 copies of the Broiler Handbook while at the training.

For Kubuna and Bakoido in Kairuku, the materials including Zenag Handbook were given to the Parish Priest to coordinate further training and tapping by Catechist Mark.

“We believe that number of rubber farmers and the acreage will be determined by the tapping and the sales of cup lumps. After field demonstration by David and team, the tour of processing and export facilities done by Laki Lovai,” said Highlands Farmers and Settlers Association president, Wilson Thompson.

Galley Reach was thanked for the support in training and logistics and will also be a buying point for rubber farmers.

Mr Thompson assured the Rigo and Kairuku team that they will be visited in a months’ time for the purpose of government support.