CellMoni Unveils Festive Cash Rewards for customers

Valued customers stand a chance to win a share of K1, 000 cash daily, totalling up to K41,000 from December 1, 2023, to January 10, 2024.

To qualify for the daily cash rewards, CellMoni customers are required to make transactions within the CellMoni App, including spending K10 or more on top-ups, EasiPAY, bill payments, cash withdrawals, Digicel TV subscriptions, transfers to MiBank or Nasfund, or settling PNG Air tickets. The more transactions, the higher the chances of winning.

Lorna McPherson, Digicel PNG Senior Vice President, emphasized the company's commitment to spreading joy during the festive season.

She stated, "It is our yearly tradition at Digicel to reward and spread joy to our customers at Christmas, and this year is no different. More than 600 CellMoni customers will have the chance to win a share of K41,000 cash when they transact from their CellMoni App."

Encouraging the use of the CellMoni App, McPherson highlighted the ease and convenience it brings to electronic payment transactions. Smartphone users can download the app and indulge in the holiday spirit by standing a chance to win cash prizes daily.

CellMoni, an electronic wallet, enables Digicel customers and businesses to store, receive, and conduct financial transactions using their mobile phones.

As the Christmas season unfolds, Digicel invites its customers to embrace the joy of giving and potentially win cash rewards through the CellMoni App.