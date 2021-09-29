CellMoni extends footprint through e-commerce in PNG with Jungle.com

CellMoni has formed its latest partnership with PNG jungle.com.pg; an Online Marketplace for Papua New Guinea which facilitates online buying and selling of products for persons in PNG and around the world.

Jungle aims to be a convenient, safe and trusted way to buy products online using a variety of payment methods with Kina Bank, BSP Pay and now Digicel CellMoni. It is a straight forward user-friendly platform where purchases can be picked up from the vendors store or delivered to customers in all provinces of PNG.

Co-Founder of Jungle, Demetri Allayialis says e-Commerce can help in alleviating poverty, improving economies of developing countries.

"With Jungle we also want to bring a fun and easy way to shop for a growing range of products and for these products to reach families in remote communities with our door to door service,” Allayialise said.

He also believes that ‘mobile money' has a pivotal part to play in PNG, where infrastructure connectivity limits people from reaching financial institutions.

Now telecommunications (in large part due to Digicel) penetrates the remotest parts of PNG from Telefomin in Western Province to Pomio in East New Britain.

The digital evolution from cash to online banking and now mobile money ‘CellMoni’ can allow a wider range of people to make and receive payment of goods.

Jungle Online Marketplace is rapidly growing with vendors including Brian Bell Homewares, Maku Gifts (LavaGirl), RH Hypermarket, Star Office Works, Farmset, Agmark Gurias, and Kenny’s Collection.

Jungle delivers to every province in PNG.

"Improving customer experience has always been in Digicel’s DNA, so the partnership we are announcing with Jungle Online Marketplace is aligned with Digicel’s agenda for PNG’s digital transformation.

"The world is changing and during this period of the COVID 19 pandemic, moving to more digital payment system will reduce and minimize a person’s health risks while improving the quality of services, efficiency and reducing cost.

"Digital transformation in PNG is already in our everyday life; CellMoni customers can already pay their EasiPay and water bill, send and receive money real-time, purchase their Digicel TV plan, buy Digicel plans, pay their loans and contribute to their savings every day from the comfort of their houses.

In addition to all of that, CellMoni Customers can now, pay for their online shopping with Jungle using CellMoni.

"We again convey our gratitude to the Bank of Papua New Guinea for all its’ efforts to increase digital payments and financial inclusion and for supporting Digicel to be one of the main drivers of this change in PNG," says Digicel’s Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Lorna McPherson.

Remember to use CellMoni, dial *888#.