CellMoni announces 'Scan & Pay'

The 'Scan & Pay' feature allows CellMoni customers to simply scan a QR code assigned to a store, enabling seamless payment for goods and services. Currently, over 60 stores accept CellMoni as a payment option, each equipped with a unique QR code that facilitates quick and secure transactions through the CellMoni App.

The move to introduce the 'Scan & Pay' functionality aligns with the increasing trend towards digital and electronic payments in Papua New Guinea. As customer demand for safe and convenient payment methods continues to rise, the CellMoni App aims to meet these needs, offering a fast, secure, and cashless payment experience for both shoppers and participating stores.

The introduction of the 'Scan & Pay' feature not only benefits customers but also assists stores in streamlining their checkout process. With a QR code at the point of sale, participating stores can improve serving time, minimize cash handling, and enhance overall customer satisfaction. As part of this initiative, the 'Scan & Pay' with QR code is available not only in Port Moresby but in over 60 other locations such as Mt. Hagen, Kokopo, and Wewak.

Customers visiting any Digicel store, Fone Haus stores, Trophy Haus stores, Freedom Apex Ltd in the Highlands, or Tang Mow in East Sepik can now take advantage of the CellMoni App's 'Scan & Pay' feature to make swift and hassle-free payments.

The introduction of this new feature underscores DFSL's commitment to providing innovative and convenient financial solutions, demonstrating the company's dedication to empowering consumers and businesses in Papua New Guinea.

For more information about the service, customers can call 888 or email cellmoni.support@digicelpacific.com