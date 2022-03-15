CEFI conducts Financial Literacy Training

They also presented CEFI with ‘Accreditation of Courses’ certificate to help conduct the courses at an official presentation on March 7.

BPNG’s Acting Assistant Governor for Financial System Stability Group (FSSG), George Awap, when accepting the certificates on behalf of Acting Governor Bank of PNG Guinea and Chairman of CEFI Board, Benny Popoitai, thanked NTC for being a standard setting institution.

He said, “Financial education is important and commitment by individuals, families, financial institutions and training institutions is critical in ensuring Papua New Guineans are financially literate and commended NTC’s efforts for the work done so far in ensuring that quality education is provided at all levels.”

CEFI Executive Director, Saliya Ranasinghe emphasized that the partnership between CEFI and NTC is important for the growth of financial education in the country.

He said, “We want to be a reputable training institution that will deliver financial literacy training in the country. Financial literacy is important for this country and we have witnessed how lives have changed because of our (financial literacy) training.”

NTC Director, Kinsella Geoffrey commended CEFI for their achievement in being recognized as a training institution to educate Papua New Guineans in financial literacy.

Mr Geoffrey said, “NTC believes in the work done by CEFI and through media, are aware of their Financial Literacy programs to educate people mainly in rural areas.”

He said that the registration certificate handed over is a testament of achievement and seen as a quality assurance framework that talks about three items, trainer, facility and program.

Mr Geoffrey added that the process of getting CEFI certified took two years, which involved NTC and CEFI conducting meetings to go through the process of getting CEFI registered.