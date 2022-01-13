CC Appoints Non-Executive Director

Clare is based in Sydney, Australia and her areas of expertise includes financial services and corporate strategy and transformation. She is well versed in governance and risk management monitoring and will bring her wealth of knowledge to the Board, as the Board continues to drive growth and transformation of the company.

In a statement, Credit Corporation (PNG) stated that Clare has built her career on various advisory, management consulting and transformation roles and has deep subject matter expertise within the banking and financial services industry.

“Her skill set lies in financial services for SME, in banking, wealth management and sales and distribution, coupled with her knowledge in corporate and business strategy and strategic planning and execution will lend great support to the growth plans for the company,” the company stated.

The new non-executive director has sat on a number of Boards for the last 17 years, including the Australian Medical Association of Queensland, the Australian Shareholders Association and Police Bank. She currently sits on a number of Boards including Qudos Bank and the Uniting Church of Australia (Synod of NSW & ACT), providing strategic, financial and transformation skills to her role.

Clare is currently undertaking a PhD in digital exchange and exploring the role of digital currency, crypto, blockchain, digital wallets and fintech play in the transformation of the global financial system.

Credit Corporation Chairman Richard Sinamoi said, “We are pleased to welcome Clare as a non-executive director to the Credit Corporation Board.”

“As we continue to support the recovery and expansion of the SME market in PNG and the Pacific, we are positioning ourselves for future growth. We are continuing to build capacity at the Board level and expect to make further announcement on an additional Director appointment shortly,” said Mr Sinamoi.

He said Clare’s vast experience in the financial and SME sector are a valuable addition to the Board as the company progress with its strategic growth plans.