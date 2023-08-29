Cattle in good hands

The Launakalana estate is running smoothly as they take care of more than 260 cattle.

Launakalana farmer supervisor, Kaile Korowi, shared that the first shipment of cattle back in December 2022, are growing and increasing in the ranch.

"They are a bit rough, however we have a strong fence to cater and feed them. We put them on quarantine for the first few days when they arrived before releasing into the paddock.

“For the first shipment of cattle, roughly more than 10 calves were born within the space of nine months.”

Korowi stated that the increase of pregnant cattle means that food supply in the area is not an issue.

"Many of the female cattle are pregnant, so hopefully we reach close to 15-20 more of the cattle in the next few months.

The first batch that came they were skeletons. However, in the last months here they grew big and fat, for the second batch they arrived just last week so they're not in good shape however plenty grass is available for them to eat", said Korowi.

During the arrival of second shipment recently, Livestock Development Corporation Ltd managing director, Terry Koim said he is aiming for 1000 cattle to be brought to Launakalana estate for breeding.

Cattle are raised to produce beef, veal, and dairy products. More cattle mean the country will benefit more from these products rather than importing.