Cash Incentive Launched For Home Buyers

The K2000 incentive will be paid once a home loan settles and represents a market first for Papua New Guinea.

Kina Bank's Executive General Manager of Banking and Country Head, Lesieli Taviri, said the initiative rewards borrowers and helps them on their home-buying journey.

“Additionally, we will be offering an aggressive 5.47 per cent rate for these loans. Once again, we’re providing a market leading offer that offers people choice,” Taviri said.

She added, “We always try to help people in PNG with our financial products and services, but we understand that owning your own home is a huge aspiration for everyone and we believe this initiative will encourage people to achieve that.

“Home ownership is a basis for a sound economy as it has a knock-on effect through the purchase of household goods and services.”

Taviri said this new incentive program builds on other initiatives that they’ve already rolled out and it plays a part in helping to build the country's growth.

As part of the offering, there will be a dedicated on-line enquiry form to quicken the loan application process for customers. The form acts as a pre-qualifying process where the bank will gather important information.

However strong branch support will also be accessible for people who prefer face to face discussions.

The cash back offer will run until September 30.