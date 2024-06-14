Career fair for tertiary students

Hosted by the PNG Chamber of Resources & Energy (PNG CORE) in partnership with Wan PNG, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, this event aims to facilitate connections between students from key higher education institutions in Port Moresby with potential employers, provide valuable resources for career development, and encourage networking opportunities.

The career fair is designed specifically for 3rd and 4th-year students from the Pacific Adventist University, Institute of Business Studies University, Australia Pacific Training Coalition, Port Moresby Technical School, Divine Word University- Port Moresby Campus, Don Bosco Technological Institute, PNG Institute of Banking and Business Management and the University of Papua New Guinea.

It will serve as a platform for students to engage with industry professionals, graduates, and employers. Participants can expect career talks covering topics such as resume writing, interview skills and industry trends.

PNG CORE included this important feature for the first time in its conference program so that industry professionals can share their experiences and success stories and insights on job searching and general business or industry expectation for the next leaders in these students.

The move by PNG CORE to include educational institutions in non mining sector, to include colleges in tourism and hospitality, business and in technical for the career fair is to further strengthen its vision of nation building by creating a platform that connects the labour market, which is made of its membership, with potential future employees (students).

Attendees will also network and engage with exhibitors and get a chance to learn more about the services and operations that full members, associate members and service members provide to the industry.

Interested students must register and set up their profiles on the Wan PNG platform on www.wanpng.com to secure their attendance at the career fair.