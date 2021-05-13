Carbon Levies A Concern

The ICCC slams the carbon levies and proposed manual collection of these levies by the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA).

ICCC Commissioner says it does not support the manual collection of the carbon levies because there are already Government systems in place to enable the CCDA to transparently and efficiently do this.

He said its concerns mirrored those of stakeholders’ about the manner in which this matter was pushed through without proper legal consultation.

Commissioner Ain said this has resulted in a lack of confidence about the legal process and systems that would be used by CCDA to collect these levies or excise duties.

“The ICCC is of the opinion that the Public Finance (Management) (Amendment) Act 2016 does not provide the legal basis for the introduction and collection of the carbon levies.”

“This is because CCDA is not undertaking any activity or providing any service in return for the collection of the levies. The Act is only applicable to other Government agencies that are providing services in return for a fee such as for police clearance, issuance of work permits or passports.”

Commissioner Ain suggests that the ASYC UDA System be used by the PNG Customs Service to collect these levies.

Mr Ain said the CCDA’s own governing legislation, the Climate Change (Management) Act 2015, is the appropriate legislation that the CCDA should use to introduce and collect carbon levies and not through the PFMA, nor the Ministry of Finance.

He said this process along with the lack of meaningful stakeholder consultations were not undertaken by CCDA.

“It has also resulted in CCDA coming up with a manual collection system for the levies, which has raised valid concerns from major stakeholders of the petroleum industry,” Mr Ain said.

Mr Ain has urged the CCDA to consult the Minister for Treasury who is responsible for PNG Customs and the Excise Tariff Act.

The ICCC will only capture these levies in the prices of regulated fuel products once Treasury provides its feedback on the matter and proper legal processes are followed.

He added that a full review of this matter is necessary and should involve all affected stakeholders.