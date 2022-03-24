Cairns embargo lifted

Effective from 1st April, Air Niugini will offer three flights a week between Port Moresby and Cairns.

Flight PX098 departs Port Moresby at 1700 on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays, arriving in Cairns at 1825. Return flights PX091 depart Cairns at 0700 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving Port Moresby at 0825.

“Air Niugini and International SOS continue to offer free PCR and rapid tests at the airport at time of departure, for those who choose to do their test at the airport prior to check-in,” stated the airline.

“The opening time for the ISOS testing facility is 3 hours prior to the originally scheduled departure time for all flights. Even if the departure time is changed, ISOS will still close (due to staff roster requirements) 2 hours prior to originally scheduled departure time, unless you are specifically advised otherwise.”

ANG outlined that the following requirements remain unchanged;

All passengers traveling to Australia: You must complete a negative rapid test within 24 hours of scheduled departure. This can either be conducted at the airport, or you can bring a compliant certificate with you issued by a doctor. A negative PCR test taken within 3 days of departure is also acceptable.

All passengers transiting via Australia or Singapore to a third country (other than the UK): You must either complete a negative PCR test at the airport, or bring a compliant negative Covid test certificate with you. If you choose to bring the certificate with you, the onus is on you to ensure it meets all the requirements of your final destination country and any countries of transit (including Australian requirements as above). This includes ensuring the test is taken within the timeframe required and is of the type and standard required.

Passengers departing with their own compliant PCR or negative rapid test certificate conducted independently from the ISOS testing site can proceed directly to the departure’s check-in through the main terminal entrance.

Passengers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Certificates valid for travel include (among others) the PNG International Certificate of COVID Vaccination (ICCV), the WHO yellow card, the Australian Covid-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate as well as compliant certificates issued by other countries.

The PNG International Certificate of COVID Vaccination is available from Department of Health (NDoH) upon production of a copy of your green vaccination card and passport either to email: intvaccinecertificate@gmail.com or by visiting the NDoH office, Level 3 Aopi Centre at Waigani.

In addition to Cairns, Air Niugini also operates daily flights to Brisbane and a weekly flight to Sydney every Monday.