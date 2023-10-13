CACAU project farmers engage with donors

The Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (DFAT) are project funders. Their officers, along with those from the Australian High Commission, travelled to the district to evaluate the project’s progress.

World Vision is coordinating the project alongside government stakeholders including the Department of Agriculture, and the Cocoa Board.

The Climate Smart and Inclusive Cocoa in Usino (CACAU) Project is currently being implemented in 21 Wards in the Usino Local Level Government. An estimated 12,247 people will directly benefit from the project.

The project is expected to increase organizational and production processing capacity, improved market access, and equitable access to finance. The overall goal of the project is to improve resilience of rural households through participation in a climate smart cocoa farming and inclusive cocoa value chain.

The anticipated outcomes from the project include:

Outcome 1: Improved climate-smart cocoa production for smallholder farmers: The project will establish strategic partnership with market actors, including Gigaso and Kou cooperatives, to support smallholder farmers to rehabilitate their cocoa blocks and increase their capacity ato produce high yielding, CBP tolerant cocoa plant varieties using climate-smart and organic cocoa plus vanilla farming. Capacity of Local Extension Officers and Lead Farmers will be enhanced using farmer to farmers extension services.

Outcome 2: Improved profit for cocoa farmers and their households through better access to inclusive market value chains: To improve the profits of cocoa farmers, the project will connect farmers, producers and key actors in the cocoa value chain with basic climate smart farmer’s tools, processing and marketing training and ongoing extension services. Profit is determined by high and consistent productivity, high selling price and low production cost. The project will organize farmers working together with private sector actors, cooperatives banks, exporters and farmers’ groups to engage in collective activity that will break down market barriers related to lack of information, and poor horizontal and vertical linkages to other value chain actors.

Outcome 3: Improved equitable access to finance for cocoa farmers and other market system actors: Farmers and their households will access gender inclusive financial literacy and equitable household decision-making training both as households within savings groups using World Vision’s successful Savings for Transformation(S4T) methodology. Working in partnership with men and women, (and those with disabilities), World Vision will challenge power dynamics to encourage and amplify their existing roles, including in decision making. S4T can be used as a social fund to cover household emergencies, or as a Social Insurance fund against climate change-related shocks or disasters, or economic shocks such as those brought about by COVID-related market disruption.

Outcome 4: Strengthened gender equitable relations and social inclusion at the community and household level: Training, awareness, experience and networking throughout the project life span will also increase the confidence and leadership skills of both women and men in target communities. In particular, women (and those with disabilities) will have increased their knowledge, skills and confidence to undertake land based and non-land based economic activities. It is hoped that through the Celebrating Family approach, families are equipped with practical skills and strategies that enhance their confidence in sound decision making for equitable gender and social relations at the community and household levels.

After the field trip, farmers had the opportunity to have dialogue with donors and share experiences and challenges that the project has brought. One of the recommendations they made to donors is a cocoa processing mill for Nuku Village to support their downstream processing objectives.

The DFAT team from Canberra had an eye-opening experience after seeing how rural farmers have advanced in farming strategies to suit the current global trend.