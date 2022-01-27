Butuka Academy Receives Support

This partnership is part of the Remington Group’s ongoing development program as they help build a brighter future for the coming generations of Papua New Guineans, assisting them to reach their highest potential.

The Remington Group has pledged to support the school by sponsoring three prizes as an incentive for their best Grade 10 and Grade 12 ICT students, and overall grade 12 Dux of the Butuka Academy in 2022.

Remington Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Goodwin, said, “The Remington Group is heavily encouraged by its owner to support education for PNG students, wherever we can do so. We do our best to target our support in the ICT and technical spaces because this is where we have the most expertise.”

“We have recently commenced offering formal apprenticeships to our technicians, and soon we will also offer similar printing industry apprenticeships. This strategy allows us to provide real work opportunities for our PNG children and at the same time gives them formal credentials when they complete their apprenticeships.”

Butuka Academy Secondary School Director, Florendo Tuguinay said, “We are very grateful to The Remington Group for their assistance this year because 2022 will see the school’s very first batch of grade 12’s graduate.”

He said, “This year the school’s main objective is to improve our student's grades throughout the school and see more of them enter tertiary education, and incentives such as this from The Remington Group will encourage our students to work harder.”

Butuka Academy Secondary School has received support from the Remington Group in the past, the Group has now gone further to establish this annual partnership which will challenge and boost students in their pivotal years, grades 10 and 12.

The need to develop ICT skills in children today is crucial, considering how fast technology is advancing and the world becoming more digital, as students endeavor beyond grade 12, being digitally savvy will be an added advantage.