Businesswomen excited for WIBF

PNG WiBF has registered eight of its members to attend the World Indigenous Business Forum to be hosted by Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby from October 24-26, 2023.

“We hope to build partnerships, networks, collaborate, and promote the PNG Women in Business internationally, and explore options for international markets for our products,” said the Foundation’s Acting President Julie Ngansia.

The foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing life improvement solutions to families and support women and girls in PNG.

Founded in 2006 on the principle of changing lives of underprivileged and marginalize women in PNG, PNG WiBF now has more than 20, 000 plus registered members nationwide and is the biggest women network in PNG. The vision of the Foundation to establish a Women’s Bank in Papua New Guinea came to reality in 2014 when a licence to operate a Women’s Micro Bank was approved and granted by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

Ngansia said, “This was made possible through the hard work of mothers through their savings totaling K1.5 million. It is now the first Women’s Micro Bank in PNG, the Pacific Region and the Southern Hemisphere, the 5th deposit taking licensed micro bank in PNG, 6th women deposit taking bank in the world, and one of the best 50 companies for women amongst APEC countries.”