Businesses urged to be cautious

The VoNC period starts from the date of the expiration of the 18-month grace period which fell on February 9th to the voting of a new prime minister.

Yesterday (Feb 13), Parliament sat for its first session in 2024 at around 2.30 pm, where Deputy Speaker and Markham MP, Koni Iguan, confirmed receiving a notice of motion for a Vote of no Confidence against Prime Minister James Marape.

The Private Business Committee, which only sits on Wednesdays during parliament meetings, will vet the notice to ensure all requirements are met, including the signatures of at least one-tenth of the MPs (12 out of 118) and the name of the alternate PM, which is East Sepik Governor Allan Bird.

If satisfied, the motion is listed and announced by the Speaker the next day, leading to a week-long adjournment.

After the break, Parliament will resume to address the VONC.

“Normal business operations will continue on these days; however, we advise everyone to enhance security, stay informed and exercise caution regarding employee movements,” said the Executive Director, Florence Willie.

“If organisations deem it necessary to scale down operations, the decision lies with each entity.

“We encourage everyone to monitor the situation during this period to enhance the safety and security of your staff and business.”