Businesses still waiting on govt support

The Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce & Industry (POMCCI) President, Rio Fiocco says the industry body is in constant discussions with Chief Secretary, Ivan Pomaleu about this.

Fiocco updated heads of some of Port Moresby and the country’s largest businesses houses during a business breakfast yesterday morning on some of the work that is being done behind the scenes to access relief funds promised by the government in support to businesses victimized by the riots of January 10.

Fiocco said a trust account will be established upon clearance from the State Solicitor to receive the government’s agreed contribution for the employee retention amount of approximately K40 million.“They just waiting for the State Solicitor’s clearance on the opening of that trust account and are hoping to get that clearance today,” said Fiocco.

The POMCCI President stated that a warrant for the funds is being signed off by Minister of State Assisting the Prime Minister, Ian Ling-Stuckey.

“So hopefully that trust account will be opened in the next few days and then the businesses that were affected can then access those funds to pay those affected employees.”

He explained that the government’s scheme will pay K500 fortnightly to businesses affected by the riots that are unable to keep their workers employed. That scheme will run for 6 months starting from the date of January 10, 2024.

The industry body is also pushing for the government to reconsider its position offering K250 million in loans to affected businesses for them to restock and rebuild. The loans are to be administered through the National Development Bank at a concessional interest rate of 2.5 percent.

In further discussions with the government, Fiocco says the government will be making a further K500 million available for rebuilding at an interest rate of 5 percent.

“We’ve (POMCCI) stated, and businesses have also said, loans are not good enough. Businesses were not the cause of the riots. We believe that the police and their action in not following their statutory duty to serve and protect is the cause of the riots and businesses have lost significant amounts of money.”

According to their own findings, businesses lost a total of approximately K800 million, not taking into account loss of profits.

“So if the government doesn’t satisfactorily resolve these matters then it’s likely that legal action will follow from those affected businesses and that of course will mean loss of profits will be claimed along with legal fees and interest, and costs etc.” Fiocco stated.

If that route is taken, and the legal action by the affected businesses is successful, the ultimate bill to the government will exceed a billion kina.

Fiocco stated, “As I said, we’re in constant discussions with the Chief Secretary for these matters. We are hoping to get them resolved but if not then everyone will need to consider their legal positions and consult with their lawyers. It’s a work in progress. We’re working very hard behind the scenes trying to get these matters resolved.”