Businesses reminded on ‘Niupela Pasin’ strategy

The call comes in the wake of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea.

In a joint statement, the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PNGCCI) and Business Council of PNG (BCPNG) are reminding businesses to implement the ‘Niupela Pasin’ strategy at every workplace.

They say the measures under the Niupela Pasin are aimed to protect employees, clients and the general public at all workplaces. These include:

Staying home and not going to work or socialising if a person feels sick.

Calling the COVID-19 Hotline on 1-800 200 if a person has fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing. And self-isolating immediately if told to do so.

Maintaining at least 1.5 meters between colleagues and clients.

Greeting each other verbally or with gestures and no handshakes or fist bumps.

Cleaning and disinfecting the workplace regularly – particularly door handles, phones, keyboards, elevator buttons, kitchens and bathrooms.

Washing hands frequently with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Sneeze and cough into the elbow, or use a tissue and dispose into a bin immediately.

Reduce gatherings in the offices. Limit large in-person meetings or hold meetings via phone or online.

Wear a face mask or face covering in all public places.

Work with doctors to understand how best to stay healthy if a person is concerned about their wellbeing or have underlying health conditions.

The PNGCCI and BCPNG says these are measures that are now a normal part of life.

As the voice of business, the private sector and development partners, they are reminding members to ensure that all measures are taken to protect everyone from COVID-19.

They state it is important they take the lead in promoting and practicing COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The PNGCCI and BCPNG also acknowledge the efforts taken by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, and say they stand ready to assist where they can as partners.