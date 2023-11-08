Businesses called to reduce price of goods

Commissioner Paulus Ain said much of what has happened globally has subsided and prices are expected to decrease throughout the year.

That is why selected food retail businesses must now comply with the directives and reduce their food prices.

The call on reduced prices comes following the release of the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Food Price Index which reported a general decrease in the combined prices of major food commodities.

ICCC has warned business houses to implement this global cost savings. The reduction globally was realized from an increased production of wheat, cooking oil and dairy products and also a reduction in international freight costs.

Commissioner Ain said despite knowing that there is a cost savings on these products globally, business houses in PNG have not complied with the changes and the prices of these goods are still high in most shops in the country.

“What we have noted throughout this period is that most of the shops in the country have not passed on the cost saving where we have seen from global prices and food and agriculture organisations. Much of what has happened globally has subsided and prices are coming down and this should now be passed to the consumers,” Ain said.

He said while they understand it is not easy to implement this change in PNG due to factors such as the high cost of domestic and international shipping and transport, low trading of kina and business operation costs, he said this should not be used as an excuse by the business houses.

“We’ve been telling the business houses that these are costs that you have been living with it and you should not be giving reasons to the consumers, you should be passing cost reduction to the business,” Ain said.

ICCC is currently implementing Price Control Measure number four issued by the Pandemic Controller on the 30th of March 2023. This measure is intended to prevent price gouging during this post-COVID-19 period.

Meanwhile, business houses have been asked to talk to ICCC should they wish to increase their prices above 10 percent.

Failure to do so resulted in a penalty fee of K10,000 will be applied to business houses that do not comply with the orders from ICCC.

Ain said currently there are 400 non-compliance traders across the country since 2022 who were taken to court for increasing the price without notifying the ICCC.

He said of the 400, 371 have paid and 29 are currently in Court.