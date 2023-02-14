Business woman commends Gov’t for Coffee Ministry

But she believes there is lot more to be done for coffee in PNG, especially in funding support and extension services in the coffee value chain.

Nellie Varmari, the owner operator of the Central Mamina Organic Coffee was speaking during the official contract signing between the Bawaf Saab Wafi Golpu SML 10 landowners, Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) Australia, and the Interserco Corporation of Vietnam for the purchase and use of Albatross sea planes in PNG at Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby yesterday.

She was supportive of the new venture adding that the amphibian aircrafts will assist in the movement of coffee and other cash crops in Central province to markets.

Ms Varmari said although she operates and assist farmers in Central province there are increasing requests from other farmers in the four corners of PNG to her for help.

She buys organic coffee, stores and export overseas especially into the Australia market.

She plans to build the “biggest coffee shop” in Port Moresby where organic coffee from all over PNG can bought, stored and exported.