BSP Supports CPA PNG Conference

This commitment was confirmed by BSP's Head of Financial Reporting, Douna Vaname, during a recent meeting with CPA PNG Executive Director Yuwak Tau and his team.

In an expression of BSP's unwavering dedication to the accounting profession and professional development, Douna Vaname proudly stated, "BSP has over 100 Certified Practicing Accountants within the organization, and we are delighted to be a part of an event that promotes professional growth through such affiliations and conferences. In fact, we have been a steadfast supporter of this annual conference for 32 consecutive years, beginning in 1992. To date, BSP has contributed over a million kina in sponsorships. We take immense pride in announcing our Gold Sponsorship of K50,000 for the 2023 Certified Practicing Accountants Annual Conference."

The much-anticipated CPA conference is scheduled to take place in Port Moresby from the 24-25 November 2023.

Tau, CPA PNG Executive Director, emphasized the organization's commitment to nurturing and advancing accountants in Papua New Guinea. He highlighted the crucial role played by the Annual CPA PNG Conferences, where CPA PNG collaborates to develop and enhance global accountancy standards as a member of the International Federation of Accountants in PNG.

Accounting professionals continue to ascend to leadership roles within their respective organizations, reflecting the ever-growing influence of the accounting profession.

Tau expressed his gratitude, saying, "I would like to acknowledge the steadfast support of BSP Financial Group Limited.

“The support we receive not only facilitates the smooth execution of our events but also fosters integrity, professionalism, and positive influence in our workplaces. Thank you very much, and we eagerly anticipate the upcoming event in November."

Over the past five years, more than 12,000 affiliated members have participated in the conference, contributing to the continuous growth of CPA PNG's membership. This growth attracts recent graduates, elevating the reputation of CPA PNG and ensuring a high standard of professionalism in the accounting sector.