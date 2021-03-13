 

BSP seeks dual listing

BY: Cedric Patjole
18:07, March 13, 2021
Bank South Pacific (BSP) Limited is seeking approval from its shareholders to make an application to join the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Listing and become a dual listed company.

In an announcement on the PNG Stock Exchange (PNGX), BSP Group Board Chairman, Sir Kostas Constantinou, issued a notice of the bank’s intention to convene a special meeting of shareholders.

The special meeting will seek approval for changes to its constitution to enable an application to be made for BSP to be included in the Official List of the ASX, in order to achieve dual listing in addition to the existing PNGX listing.

Constantinou said: “The notice of meeting is currently subject to advice and approvals, which are expected to be finalised during March 2021.”

Companies often seek dual listing in another country for many reasons. These include access to capital, attracting investment and a different currency for external growth.

