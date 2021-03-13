BSP seeks dual listing

In an announcement on the PNG Stock Exchange (PNGX), BSP Group Board Chairman, Sir Kostas Constantinou, issued a notice of the bank’s intention to convene a special meeting of shareholders.

The special meeting will seek approval for changes to its constitution to enable an application to be made for BSP to be included in the Official List of the ASX, in order to achieve dual listing in addition to the existing PNGX listing.

Constantinou said: “The notice of meeting is currently subject to advice and approvals, which are expected to be finalised during March 2021.”

Companies often seek dual listing in another country for many reasons. These include access to capital, attracting investment and a different currency for external growth.

(BSP Group Board Chairman, Sir Kostas Constantinou)