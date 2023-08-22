BSP says sorry, commits to fixing issues

The core banking system was questioned as to whether BSP will be back to smooth sailing or a seamless experience with the bank soon.

BSP Group chief elective officer, Mark Robinson, apologized for the inconvenience the bank has caused to the customers as well as thanked customers for their patience.

He emphasized that the bank is taking customers’ feedback seriously and promised that the BSP will get out of the situation.

“I can tell you now that most people are having a seamless experience with the bank but that’s not good enough, it has got to be 100 percent.

“People expect the bank to be operating seamlessly 100 percent of the time and there is some areas where we are a bit slow and those are being addressed but it is going to take a bit of time for that to happen,” Robinson said.

“Two things; first is to apologies, we take it very seriously, we did inconvenience a lot of people over the last several months and another thing is to say thank you for being extremely patient with us and I personally received notes with advice and insight.”

“We take customer feedback seriously, so one thing I can absolutely commit to is we will come out of this and we are coming out of this a much stronger bank than we were before. Much stronger and much more focused on the customer,” said Robinson.