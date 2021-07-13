BSP responds to BPNG

BFL said it has provided information supplementing its previous announcement on 8th of June regarding regulatory matters.

It has received correspondence from the Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU) concerning anti-money laundering (AML) allegations made against them and will consider its legal options in relation to the sanctions which have been imposed.

Both the additional correspondence and media statement from FASU refer to three sanctions imposed by FASU on BFL as follows:

Issue by FASU of a formal warning to BFL based on FASU's belief that BFL has contravened Papua New Guinea's AML laws. The formal warning also directs BFL to undertake remedial action, namely training, updating of BFL's Anti-Money Laundering/CTF policy and enhanced customer due diligence where required. A notice that requires BFL to appoint an external auditor to conduct an independent audit of BFL's risk assessment and AML/CT F program, and to report on this to FASU. This appointment is to occur within 21 days and to continue for an initial six-month period, with cessation to be dependent on progress made towards compliance with AML laws. A request that BFL commence the process to replace the Group chief executive officer.

However, BFL notes that FASU has not sought to impose financial penalties or determined to commence criminal proceedings against them.