BSP responds to banking issues

BSP Group chief executive officer, Mark Robinson and chief financial officer, Ronesh Dayal took the time to answer some of the critical questions regards to the new banking system, Oracle Flexcube.

“We worked very closely with leading global technology providers starting with Oracle Flexcube. Clearly when we implemented over the Good Friday Easter weekend in April. There were large parts of the bank that went well, EFTPOS went well apart from one little snag for a few hours,” stated Robinson.

He shared as a helpful reminder that this was a project in PNG that was started six years ago with an expenditure of over K400 million.

“Our main vendor Oracle providing dedicated support to us and we are working very closely with them and our technology team to work on our pressing issues in our payments area. Now we are also taking reference to the large number of comments, there were some online transactions that were debited late to our customers which has had an impact to our customers,” said Robinson.

“One thing I will say though is that every one of those transactions are legit transactions and they were transactions undertaken by the customers who have debited which we have been able to explain to our customers when they had come to us. However to assist with some customers when they overdrew their accounts as a result of the late debiting,” said Dayal.

“We are providing assistance to the customers on a case-by-case basis, they are not impacted one-off and it’s over a period of time where they can repay the bank for the amounts outstanding.”

According to the first half 2023 presentation, technology costs increased due to higher software, maintenance and volume-related channel costs. Also the additional staff in compliance and risk, overtime support post-Go-live and CPI adjustments.

This increase in expenditure was also due to the implementation of the new banking system Oracle Flexcube.