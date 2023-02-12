BSP reopen Pangia and Navo branches

The BSP Pangia Sub-Branch in Southern Highlands reopened its doors on Wednesday 11 January, 2023, after being closed for over two months due to operational issues. The BSP Navo Sub-Branch in West New Britain Province, which closed following a break-in incident in November 2022, reopened its doors on Thursday 9 February, 2023.

BSP Retail Group General Manager, Daniel Faunt, said these branches are among 21 locations in PNG where BSP is the sole bank operating. The complete withdrawal of services would have a significant impact on the local communities.

Mr. Faunt warned that any future criminal acts against the bank's staff and property in the area may make it difficult for BSP to consider reopening the sub-branch.

BSP runs 42 branches and 42 sub-branches, which often become the target of criminal activities.

The Koroba Hybrid Branch in Hela Province remains closed due to ongoing law and order issues, and the BSP Chuave Sub-Branch remains closed indefinitely after being ransacked during the National elections in August last year. The BSP Porgera Branch was closed on Monday 9 May, 2022, due to security concerns related to the 2022 National General Elections and tribal fighting in the Porgera Valley. BSP was forced to repatriate its staff and their families to safety and continues to monitor the situation with the aim of reestablishing its branch operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

In 2022, BSP opened new branches in Palmalmal in Pomio, East New Britain; Namatanai in New Ireland; Eriku in Lae, Morobe; and a Lending Centre in NCD. Work is also underway on branches in Dobel, Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, and Telefomin in West Sepik. Both of which will open this year.

BSP Acting GCEO, Ronesh Dayal, commented that it is a costly exercise to run banking services in remote parts of the country due to financial and security risks. Dayal reiterated the need for the people and leaders of communities in which BSP branches are located, to look after its staff and facilities to ensure the continuity of banking services.