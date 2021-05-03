BSP reduce fees

BSP CEO Robin Flemming said BSP has foregone in excess of K50m in fees annually as result of its fee-reduction initiatives.

He said the bank has made a conscious decision not to pass on any increased costs to customers to ensure that customers are provided with a cost-effective product that suit them.

BSP Group General Manager Retail Daniel Faunt said BSP has also had its fee free Kundu accounts available to its customers since 2012 where the account does not carry a monthly fee and customers only get charged for transactions they may do.